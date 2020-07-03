Lucasfilm Won’t Be Erasing The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy After All

The Sequel Trilogy as a whole really managed to polarize Star Wars fans. Some despise the entire thing, others believe that Rian Johnson was onto something with his treatment of The Last Jedi, and there are even those who found something to like about it. This division in the fanbase might have been fuelling rumors that claimed Disney was planning to erase the Sequel Trilogy from the continuity, but that’s since been shot down by LRM Online, who reached out to their source at Lucasfilm, who’s denied that this is happening.

It all started when YouTuber Doomcock’s video titled “Star Wars Leaks Reveal Exactly How the Sequel Trilogy Will Be ERASED” put forward the idea that the current trilogy would be relegated to Star Wars Legends status. This would have meant that the three films wouldn’t be considered canon in the Star Wars Universe, falling outside the span of the original six movies produced by George Lucas.

Naturally, detractors of the last three movies were rallying behind the idea. There was even an explanation provided for how Disney would handle the transition without disrupting the lore. According to the video, a plot point from the Star Wars Rebels animated show held the answer.

“In the Season 4 episode 13 installment titled ‘A World Between Worlds,’ the concept of the Veil of The Force was introduced, a mystical dimension of The Force that connects all time and space. I have received confirmation from two additional sources claiming that this is spot on – that indeed Lucasfilm realizes they have a massive problem on their hands, that the Star Wars franchise is all but dead, and despite Kathleen Kennedy’s hatred of this idea, Lucasfilm is preparing to render the Sequel Trilogy null and void.”

The theory also pointed out that Emperor Palpatine’s resurrection in The Rise of Skywalker further facilitated a reboot and its use of the Veil of The Force. Going the multiverse route to fit the narrative actually did sound somewhat feasible if Disney had really planned to hit the reset button.

As Doomcock explained:

“Emperor Palpatine had a room on the second Death Star called The Room of Mirrors. The mirrors were created by The Emperor prior to the Death Star through the Dark Side using ancient Sith rituals. These mirrors linked to the Veil of The Force served many purposes. Using them, Palpatine could manipulate The Force in many ways to further his aims. Han doesn’t walk stupidly into a lightsaber, Leia doesn’t fly like Mary Poppins through space, Luke has nothing to run away from and consumes no green milk, and I am informed there will be no amazing ‘wonder Rey’ as she was born after The Emperor’s death.”

Ah, Star Wars theories, don’t you just love them? Even before being dismissed, this theory was meant to be taken with a giant burlap sack of salt. Still, the last three movies garnered strong negative opinions and many fans would love to see them wiped from existence, which is probably why the video became so popular.

But this does make one wonder just exactly what Rian Johnson’s rumored trilogy could be about, and what timeline Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars film is part of. Either way, many more stories from the galaxy far, far away are coming soon, with Lucasfilm even reportedly planning to create an MCU-style TV universe.