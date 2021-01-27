New Rumor Says Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Is Being Remade For Disney Plus

If you’ve ever head the name Doomcock, then you’ll be fully aware that the infamous YouTuber loves George Lucas as much as he hates Kathleen Kennedy, and the only thing he appears to dislike anywhere near as much as the Lucasfilm President is the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.

The self-proclaimed ‘insider’ has become well known for the sheer volume of absurd statements made surrounding the future of the franchise on both the big screen and Disney Plus. As well as claiming that Lucas was being lined up to replace Kennedy as studio President, which was of course dependent on him discarding Episodes VII, VIII and IX and making his own trilogy, Doomcock has also claimed that a vastly superior Lucas Cut of The Rise of Skywalker exists and Kennedy was actively withholding it from the public because it was so much better than J.J. Abrams’ version.

Not only that, but he’s previously said that Kennedy was single-handedly ruining Season 2 of The Mandalorian by trying to tie everything to the Sequel Trilogy, the Veil of the Force would be introduced to retcon The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano’s solo series would feature a plot device to… you guessed it, erase the Sequel Trilogy from official canon.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a shocking development that we didn’t see coming, Doomcock’s latest intel concerns the Sequel Trilogy being wiped from continuity, with the three sci-fi blockbusters being loosely remade as a trio of Disney Plus event shows.

“If Disney were to remake the Sequel Trilogy, the Sequel Trilogy would be remade exclusively for Disney Plus, according to my source, with a story being spread out between eight-to-ten mini series, and three seasons of full series. My source claims that, while they will only change a little of The Force Awakens to use the Leia footage, he says they will most likely add one major thing. A reunion of Han, Luke, and Leia. “My sources claim that footage exists of Han, Luke, and Leia together. This footage was shot on green screen, and it is a ten minute scene. But the idea that Abrams would have written and recorded this scene is intriguing. Was it something that was ultimately cut from The Force Awakens? Or was it some kind of flashback that was filmed for The Last Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker? If this is true, it is a massive bombshell.”

Obviously, you’re best not taking Doomcock at his word given his clear and burning hatred for the last three Star Wars movies, but at least there’s ten Disney Plus projects in the works to keep the fans occupied as the feature length stories move into a bold new era.