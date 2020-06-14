First Halloween Kills Trailer Could Debut This Month

We may be just getting into the summer, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a little Halloween, right?

According to Dark Universe, the first trailer for Halloween Kills might debut sometime this month. The film picks up two years after Halloween (2018) where Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) seemingly killed Michael Myers in a house fire. Obviously, though, he survived, because we’re getting not one, but two sequels arriving back-to-back. Halloween Kills this year and Halloween Ends in 2021.

Halloween was a pleasant surprise. In addition to earning more than $250 million worldwide on a budget of just $10 million, it was also well-received with critics, scoring a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes and going down very well with fans, too.

Of course, the success was due in large part to director David Gordon Green and an unlikely screenwriter in Danny McBride. The pair have been longtime friends and have worked on several projects together, but Green is mostly known for making indie dramas. Helming a horror film was unexpected, then, but he certainly managed to pull it off.

Curtis, meanwhile, fit right back into the role that made her a star. It’d been nearly 20 years since she had appeared in a Halloween movie and for once, she wasn’t playing a victim. Green, McBride and Curtis made Strode a confident, strong and well prepared character ready to take down her tormented stalker once-and-for-all, and it resulted in one of the franchise’s best outings in decades.

Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 16th, so even if that first trailer doesn’t arrive this month, it’s definitely coming soon. As always, watch this space for more.