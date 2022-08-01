Rumor-mongering MCU fans share the most laughable theories they’ve ever heard

As the biggest and most successful franchise on the planet, no property in Hollywood generates anywhere near as much discussion, debate, and discourse as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spinning out from that, it feels as though a new scooper or tipster emerges from the depths of social media on an almost weekly basis, claiming that they’ve got the inside track on the top secret developments set to shake up the current phase of Kevin Feige’s monolithic superhero saga.

Of course, the vast majority of such chatter tends to be a million miles wide of the mark, but it’s done nothing to stem the flow of rumor, hearsay, scuttlebutt, speculation, and plenty more besides. With that in mind, Marvel-minded Redditors have been calling out the most laughable fan theories and prospective cameos they’ve ever heard, and it’s illuminating stuff.

via Marvel Comics

We all remember the badly Photoshopped images of Tom Cruise wearing a mo-cap suit ahead of his “surprise debut” as Superior Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but did you know that some folks are adamant Ned Leeds will become Doctor Doom because green fabric was shown in his grandmother’s sewing machine when he used magic during Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Everyone loves a wild and crazy theory now and again, but until the day Mephisto finally lands on our screens in live-action, we can expect the deluge of far-fetched fantasies to continue spamming the online sphere in perpetuity. Of course, some of them may be right on the money, we just don’t know yet…