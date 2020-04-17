Captain Marvel 2 Will Reportedly Set Up The New Avengers

Marvel recently postponed every movie in Phase 4 and set new release dates for them, including Captain Marvel 2, which will now premiere in July 2022, but that hasn’t stopped folks on the internet from speculating about the sequel’s story.

This is a pivotal moment for the MCU, after all. With Avengers: Endgame bringing the Infinity Saga to a definitive close, all eyes are now on Marvel and Kevin Feige to see what big event they’ll embark upon next. Of course, the studio’s line-up of movies will definitely keep fan participation alive and hot for the next couple of years, with films like Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home filling the void left by the Avengers, not to mention original Disney Plus series like WandaVision and Loki.

Still, fans would like to know where all of these stories will converge, and if there’ll be another big event down the road like Infinity War and Endgame, which in hindsight, gave resolution to 10-years’ worth of storytelling. Reports are surfacing that say Marvel intends to do a Young Avengers project, but it seems that they’re going to expand on that as a Disney+ series. As such, it’s safe to assume that the next proper Avengers movie will feature a different set of characters.

In fact, MCU Cosmic claims that Captain Marvel 2 will actually set up the next Avengers event, much like Captain America: Civil War put the characters in their respective places for the beginning of Infinity War. And just like the Russo brothers handled both films, the director helming Captain Marvel 2 will likely do Avengers 5 as well.

More interesting is the fact that Marvel may want to have Captain Marvel lead the new team of Avengers, filling in for the role that Tony Stark and Steve Rogers played on the original team.

It makes sense, too. With the Mouse House pushing for more inclusivity towards female characters and even giving them their own solo movies, it shouldn’t come off as much of a surprise if Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers establishes herself as the leader of the Avengers in Captain Marvel 2.