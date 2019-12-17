Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Release Date Reportedly Revealed

In some other timeline out there, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to come out in about six months’ time in May 2020. In our’s, however, the much-anticipated threequel and conclusion to the cosmic Marvel franchise has been postponed, with the studio yet to assign it a release date. We do know it’s arriving sometime after 2021 though and some new info may give us an idea of exactly when to expect it in theaters.

Scoopster Charles Murphy has shared a date that he’s heard is attached to Vol. 3 on his Twitter account. He warns that it’s based off “old info,” so it’s possibly not the case anymore, but it does seem pretty realistic given everything we know about the movie. And as you can see below, Murphy says that Guardians 3 could finally be with us on February 17th, 2023. Yep, that’s over three years away.

Heard another date for Vol. 3. It's based off old info, so it's possible it already changed. I'm not going to put it on the list at this point because people go nuts over that, but it sort of lines up with Karen's comments the other day, so I figured I would share it. 2/17/23 — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) December 16, 2019

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans might’ve been hoping for the film to land in one of Marvel’s 2022 slots, but this was always going to be a tight squeeze. After his temporary firing, writer/director James Gunn hopped over to DC to make The Suicide Squad. He’s since maintained that he won’t start work on GotG V.3 until his other comic book team-up flick is 100% complete. TSS hits theaters in August 2021, so the likelihood is that production won’t begin on Guardians until late 2021/2022. Hence why an early 2023 release date feels highly plausible.

Before moving to DC though, Gunn did finish his script for Vol. 3, so a number of details have leaked out about the storyline. For one, it’s expected to focus on Rocket, probably with his creator the High Evolutionary serving as the main antagonist. Adam Warlock is also likely to make his MCU debut, though Gunn is attempting to keep that under his hat. It’ll also be the final outing for the original Guardians line-up.

Tell us, though, can you wait another three years without seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Share your pain in the comments section down below.