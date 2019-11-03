With less than two months to go until the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans are currently bracing themselves for some painful losses. As the final installment in the Skywalker Saga, we can assume that J.J. Abrams’ upcoming flick will wrap up the arcs of quite a few key characters, which almost certainly means some major deaths on both sides of the fight. But according to one alleged leak that’s been making the rounds lately, it won’t just be humans, aliens and droids that fans could be left mourning.

The unverified intel claims that the soundtrack for The Rise of Skywalker contains a track with a potentially revealing name: “The Falcon’s Last Ride.” And while the claim has yet to be confirmed, fans are already getting nervous that we may soon witness the destruction of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 14

Given all the closure that Abrams’ film is expected to bring to the Skywalker Saga, the obliteration of the Millennium Falcon could certainly make for a fitting development, not to mention a striking visual. Having previously featured in a total of six Star Wars pics (seven if you count the Easter Egg appearance in Revenge of the Sith), many fans have come to think of Han Solo’s ship as a character in itself, and like any recurring character in Lucasfilm’s decades-spanning saga, surely this one could do with a bit closure.

Of course, the destruction of the Falcon would also likely mean the death of whoever is piloting it, be it Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, or one or two of the Sequel Trilogy newcomers. That’s just something to think about though before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker puts all the rumors and speculation to rest when it arrives in theaters on December 20th.