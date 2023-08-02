Rumored working titles for ‘The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’ have ties to all of creation, as well as delicious baked goods

They may have both been delayed by a year apiece to give the Multiverse Saga the breathing room it so desperately needs, never mind the dueling strikes that find both actors and writers on the picket lines, but you’ve got to imagine that work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars hasn’t stopped.

Naturally, Marvel Studios is limited by how much it can do given the ongoing action that’s ground the industry to a halt, and there is of course the Jonathan Majors situation that needs resolving, with the big bad of Phases Five and Six due in court later this week for what could be a career-defining moment.

And yet, The Cosmic Circus has offered that the fifth and sixth Avengers epics are trundling along quite nicely, to the extent they’ve even been awarded the provisional working titles of Apple Pie Part 1 and Apple Pie Part 2. Why the baked goods, though? Well, a little digging on the outlet’s behalf uncovered a potential connection to Carl Sagan of all people.

In his 1980 series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, the scientist said “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe,” which theoretically opens the doors to Kang the Conqueror deciding to reinvent all of time and space in his own image, which fits his remit nicely.

The antagonist has the desire to refit the multiverse in his own image, and channeling a soundbite about piping hot savory snacks is certainly one way of going about it.