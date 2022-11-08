Rumors of Agent Mobius in ‘Deadpool 3′ are blowing fans’ minds
There’s a pretty awesome rumor going around that Owen Wilson’s character from Loki, Agent Morbius, is going to make an appearance in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie Deadpool 3. Understandably, fans are excited.
While it is still mostly a rumor, it comes from a fairly reliable source: scoop master Daniel Richtman’s Patreon.
Agent Mobius is one of the more popular Marvel characters and it’s hard to not get excited about his return.
Mobius is a former agent of the Time Variance Authority and we weren’t expecting to see him again until the Summer of next year in Loki season two. Add this info to the fact that Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine and you’ve got a recipe for one of the most anticipated movies ever.
If the rumor is true then there’s always the chance Wilson could spoil the appearance, something he’s been scolded for in the past. Wilson revealed that he was previously chastised for revealing a detail about his character before the show aired.
“I let it slip I had a mustache for Mobius,” Wilson said. “I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike 1’. He also said, “I don’t know who that was, we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone but that wasn’t confirmed.”
It seems he sort of learned his lesson because when he was asked to reveal stuff about season two, he said “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one. I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of uptight.”
Deadpool 3 is currently set for a Nov. 8, 2024 release.