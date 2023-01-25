Rumors of the MCU recruiting ‘Yellowstone’ stars sends fans into a tailspin

Fans are thrilled by the rumor that two members of the Yellowstone cast may be joining the MCU.

Marvel news insider Jason Kane spilled the sizzling hot tea to their followers on Twitter. However, they remained tight-lipped about which actors it would be.

2 actors from Yellowstone are joining the MCU — Jason Kane (Greatphase) (@GGeneralHolt8) January 24, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the announcement catalyzed a flurry of speculation as fans placed their bets about the most likely candidates. TheComixKid put their money on none other than Luke Grimes, who stars as Kayce Dutton.

GGeneralHolt8 thought Grimes was an inspired choice and wondered if he might be in the running to play vintage Marvel antihero Sentry.

Sentry? 👀 possibly — Terrance Granville (@TerranceSavion) January 25, 2023

One user asked if the recruit might be Academy Award winner Kevin Coster, who plays the Dutton family patriarch.

Is one of them Costner? — #1 Over the Hedge stan (@Captain63857795) January 24, 2023

ImpulsoNerd wagered on Costner and American Beauty star Wes Bentley, who plays the combative Jamie Dutton in the series.

Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley ? — Impulso Nerd (@impulso_nerd) January 24, 2023

Others’ imaginations wandered further afoot to the extended Yellowstone universe and wondered if Star Wars veteran Harrison Ford, who stars as Jacob Dutton in the spinoff series 1923, was a more likely choice.

Hope this isn’t a dumb question, but Harrison ford (1923) included? — Daniel Salem (@DanielS03083005) January 24, 2023

PatrickDykes82 entered the chat and asked OP if Cole Hauser, who plays fan favorite Rip Wheeler, was the cast member who scored a superhero gig with Marvel Studios.

What about Cole Hauser? pic.twitter.com/wCBjTIYbfD — Patrick Dykes (@PatrickDykes82) January 25, 2023

There’s no doubt that Kelly Reilly, who stars as razor-tongued powerhouse Beth Dutton in the series, would be a sensational choice for any Marvel movie.

There’s so much outstanding talent in the Yellowstone universe that casting directors can’t go wrong with whomever they choose. What’s intriguing is that every cast member excels at playing morally ambiguous characters and would no doubt bring this complexity with them in their Marvel roles. For now, it’s unclear who will transition from wearing chaps to spandex suits. But it’s fun to speculate until there is an official announcement from Marvel Studios.