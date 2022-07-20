The Russo brothers have made a number of memorable films. They are producing a live-action version of Disney’s 1997 Hercules film and, while some have raised eyebrows at Guy Ritchie directing the work, Joe Russo is now saying just why they selected him.

In an article published today by Digital Spy to promote their The Gray Man on Netflix, Joe was joined by Anthony and says the Aladdin and Snatch director was picked because he is someone they admire and audiences will enjoy the vision being crafted now.

“It’s Guy Ritchie. One of the reasons that we make movies, you know, is the real opportunity to get to work with someone that we idolize. We’re excited about it because the vision for it is a little bit more contemporary, a little bit more modern, a little bit more fun, a little more cheeky. We had a great script from Dave Callaham, who wrote Shang-Chi, which was, I thought, a fantastic film. We feel really good about where it’s at.”

Here's How Aladdin Star Could Look As Live-Action Ezra Bridger 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The film does not have a release date at this time and is in the very earliest stages of production. Though there was nothing else the pair said about it, they did take time to discuss Chris Evans’ villainous turn in their Netflix work. For Anthony Russo, the choice clicked because it was the opposite of what he has done so far and Evans is now in a place where he wants to test his boundaries.

“Because he’s had such success, he’s really in a place – he’s told us – where he just wants to take risks and challenge himself. And this was certainly a swing he’s never taken before.”

The Gray Man has a 54 percent rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes while Ritchie’s last outing under Disney is 57 percent rotten.