Avengers: Endgame Directors Say We Might Still See More Deleted Scenes

Since Avengers: Endgame‘s release, we’ve seen a ton of material that didn’t make it into the movie. That so much was left on the cutting room floor isn’t a huge surprise, mind you, as Infinity War and Endgame were very complex films, featuring numerous intersecting events, parallel timelines and an enormous cast of heroes. The first new footage landed during Endgame’s theatrical run, but since then, the Blu-ray/VOD and Disney+ version have both featured deleted scenes and there’s been a bunch of concept art showing alternative ways that key moments could’ve gone down.

After all that, you’d assume the well would be running dry. I mean, how much more unseen material can there possibly be? Well, the Russo brothers have teased an exciting scene that they “love” that hasn’t been publicly released. In an interview with the Lights Camera Barstool podcast, the directors were asked to choose a moment that didn’t make it into Endgame and they gave this intriguing response:

“It’s a hard question for us to answer because, the stuff that we love most and most passionate about…There’s still a chance it might show up one day. It’s hard to start talking publicly about it.”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

What they’re referring to remains a mystery, though it’s possible that the scene could feature or reference a character that still hasn’t been officially announced. Marvel Studios has some form for this, as they’re known for shooting speculative scenes knowing that they can finish them with CGI at a later date. The most famous example is Captain Marvel’s deleted post-credits appearance in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, which was shot four years prior to Captain Marvel‘s release and long before Brie Larson was cast in the role.

Given that we know the X-Men and the Fantastic Four are making their way to the MCU and that the Fox merger had been completed by the time of Avengers: Endgame‘s premiere, perhaps they filmed a quick teaser scene featuring a stand-in for one of those characters? Let’s hope that someday, when the dust has fully settled, we can see what they’re referring to.