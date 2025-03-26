The ‘Rust’ movie trailer and official release date, revealed

After years of delays, we finally have our first look at the tragic and controversial film.

To say that Rust has had one of the most troubled productions of any movie in recent history would be a severe understatement.

Recommended Videos

Production on the film finally concluded in May of 2024 following a bounty of controversy. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in an on-set incident in which star Alec Baldwin unknowingly fired a live round from a prop gun on set. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer responsible for handling the firearms and ammunition on set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on April 15, 2024. Baldwin, meanwhile, was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge after having two other manslaughter charges dropped against him in April 2023.

After numerous delays and questions of whether or not Rust would ever be released, we finally have our first look at the film. The official trailer was released on March 26 and at long last, a release date has also been set.

The Rust movie trailer, revealed

Written and directed by Joel Souza, Rust centers around an outlaw on the run named Harland Rust, played by Baldwin. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson, Lucas, is sentenced to hang following an accidental killing, Rust comes to his aid and the two plunge into the Kansas wilderness. Pursued by a U.S. marshal and a bounty hunter, Rust and Lucas struggle to survive while grappling with the past and trying to ensure Lucas has a future. As the trailer confirms, this story is a gritty look at how unspeakable violence can forever alter a person’s life.

If you’re wondering why Jensen Ackles is nowhere to be found in the footage, it’s because Rust underwent numerous casting changes following Hutchins’ tragic death. When filming resumed in April 2023 (following the October 2021 incident), several original cast members were unable to return due to scheduling conflicts. Ackles, who had filmed scenes prior to the hiatus, was removed and replaced with a new character played by Josh Hopkins. Additionally, Brady Noon, who was initially cast in the role of Lucas, was ultimately replaced by Patrick Scott McDermott. Baldwin was reportedly informed the same day filming resumed that the involuntary manslaughter charges against him were being dropped.

Image via The Avenue Entertainment

Rust will be released in select U.S. theaters as well as video on demand on May 2. Per Today, as part of Matthew Hutchins’ wrongful death settlement, he and his son Andros will receive the movie’s profits as opposed to the film’s producers. The U.S. release follows the film’s world premiere in Poland at the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography Camerimage in Nov. 2024.

Rust will inevitably arrive on streaming following its theatrical run, though it’s too early to tell at this time which streamer will scoop it up. Baldwin, meanwhile, has been busy starring in the TLC reality series The Baldwins, which follows his family as they engage in daily shenanigans. He also participated in the Hulu documentary Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna ⏤ directed by Hutchins’ friend, Rachel Mason ⏤ which explores the events surrounding the Rust incident as well as Hutchins’ life and work.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy