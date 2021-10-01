Ryan Freimann On The Power Of Michael Myers The Franchise’s Future

The wait for Halloween Kills is almost over; with the film slated to hit theaters on October 15th, we’re just under two weeks away from the big premiere. The movie sees Michael Myers as he survives a firey near-death experience and leaves a town horrified once again.

Halloween, the 2018 blockbuster success, was the first in three installments that should all but signify the end of Michael Myers; but we all know he has a knack for escaping certain death.

Senior Vice President of Trancas International Films and Halloween Producer Ryan Freimann knows Michael Myers well and the power that he has — within the movies and the horror genre as a whole. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, he discussed a lot about Myers and the future of the film.

Comicbook.com asked about Freimann’s first time watching Halloween and what the experience was like, noting he’s said he saw it first at a sleepover.

“I mean, obviously, I was scared. I think the Boogeyman being anywhere got to me. I remember going to camp later that summer, and it was in Big Bear, California. On the lake, there’s this observatory up there, and one of the counselors told me, or told a group of us, that it was an insane asylum, and they just had a breakout. And I, being a gullible child, believed that to be true.



That night, we had a movie party, and it was freezing. I refused to go back to our cabin to get a jacket, because I was worried about what … I would come across this escaped lunatic out there, so that planted the seed. It’s all the timing, it’s the mood, the feelings. So that, to me, is what creates a great horror film. Obviously, the kills are fun and all the practical effects and I love all of that, those aspects of it. But it’s when you truly are able to infect someone’s mind and make them look over their shoulder or question a noise, then you’re doing your job right.”

The experience obviously shaped horror for him, and he knew those feelings; the way they infected his mind — that’s what terror is, that’s what scary movies should channel.

On being the one parents can blame now for sleepover movie horror, Freimann had this to say.

I’m going to be the one blamed by the parents. No, I think that it’s obviously an important thing to remember, and I actually never really thought of it that way, so thank you for putting that additional burden on my shoulders. But I think that, in all things that we do, it’s trying to do this iconic IP justice and find ways in which to explore new characters or old characters and new scenes and settings, but do it in a way that will stick with them and it’s meaningful. We’re obviously not creating some philosophical drama, but it’s like, what is going to be that impactful moment that somebody will laugh about, cry about, be fearful about with their friends for years to come?

Comicbook.com asked Freimann about the theatrical experience of Halloween and how it also felt to decide to release it directly to streaming with pandemic numbers on the rise again.

I think that it was, obviously, a difficult choice, because I think this movie’s meant to be seen on the big screen and especially IMAX. If you can go, go do that, just with the sound and the picture. But after holding the movie for a year, we were very truthful that this movie was meant to be seen on the big screen. Holding it for a year, we realized, “Hey, there’s still is a large population who’s not comfortable going back to theaters.” So we aren’t going to force people to have to make that choice.

Fans will still see the film on the big screen if they feel safe to do so, but it really is lovely that they’re offering another option for those who aren’t quite there yet.

Freimann was also asked about any surprises he could share concerning Halloween Kills that wouldn’t spoil the movie for fans. It’s been such a long time coming that spoiling anything this close to the debut would seem unfair.

Halloween Kills is relentless from start to stop. Even in the moments where it slows down for character development or story, it still pulls you in in certain ways. I think you’ll find that it’s, to me, one of the most attention-drawing films in the franchise, where it’s one that I’ve seen several times now already in the course of my work on it, but I haven’t gotten tired of watching it yet. So that’s something. I know I’m very close to it, but I think and I hope that fans will be drawn in. There might be slow parts in other ones, but we explore characters, places, settings, storylines, that we’ll give a little bit to everyone.

As far as what comes next with the wrap of Halloween Ends? Freimann doesn’t know, but there are options and opportunities out there.

I think there are other ways and other mediums in which to explore this franchise. I wouldn’t necessarily say … I mean, there’s always interest in exploring Season of the Witch again. Is it something we’d race to do? I don’t know. Our focus has been COVID delays, figuring out how to do Halloween Ends and shoot it, COVID protocols on that, all of those things, coming out of that. That’s been our focus … But I think it would be something, where we explore other outside areas of the Halloween universe. I think after this many films, too, we have to look at other places, just to get a little more creative, right?

Halloween Kills hits theaters and debuts on streaming on October 15th.