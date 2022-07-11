Ryan Gosling calls his ‘Gray Man’ protagonist ‘an analog hero in a digital world’

Next weekend’s Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man might come bearing a budget in excess of $200 million, with the trailer indicating that there’s going to be plenty of CGI on display, but the cast and crew remain adamant that the literary adaptation is going to retain a distinctly old school flavor.

Having dipped his toes into the waters once or twice before, Ryan Gosling is going into full action hero mode for the first time ever, which is in itself enough to create curiosity and excitement for Joe and Anthony Russo’s latest. Regarded as one of his generation’s finest talents, it’s about time we saw the future Ken doing a spot of running and gunning.

In a case of life imitating art, Gosling revealed in The Gray Man‘s official press notes that his character Court Gentry isn’t quite as sophisticated as the people chasing him, mirroring the 41 year-old’s own approach to the studio-backed blockbuster game, an avenue virtually all of his peers and contemporaries have been down at least once before.

“I’m really excited for audiences to see this film because, personally, it’s the kind of film that I would have loved growing up. It’s the kind of film that made me want to make movies. It has such an amazing cast and it walks such an interesting tonal line. It gives you all of the larger-than-life action sequences and set pieces, but at the same time you get to follow these characters. I also think Six is relatable because he’s an analog hero in a digital world.”

First images from 'The Gray Man' reveal Netflix's biggest blockbuster yet 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

Based on the footage we’ve seen from The Gray Man so far, it definitely looks to be a case of old school vs. new school espionage, but we’ve got a strong idea as to who comes out on top given that sequel speculation is already running rampant.