Ryan Gosling Rumored For Thor: Love And Thunder Role

Taika Waititi can assemble one heck of a cast. Thor: Ragnarok gathered together an incredibly star-studded group of actors, even dropping in the likes of Matt Damon and Sam Neill in minor cameos. So Thor: Love and Thunder will surely be no different. We already know that Natalie Portman is coming back for the movie, with Christian Bale signing up to play its villain. But two other big names are now rumored to be in final negotiations for the MCU film.

To be clear, this supposed leak comes our way via 4Chan, which means it’s hard to ascertain how reliable it is. However, in this case, the info is very believable, as it points to both Ryan Gosling and Jodie Comer being in talks for unknown roles in Thor 4. The same source also claims that Bale is playing Dario Agger AKA Minotaur, the CEO of Roxxon, and that Groot and Rocket will appear.

What makes this feasible is that this isn’t the first time Gosling has been connected to the production, as he was spotted dining with Waititi last year. We Got This Covered’s own sources also heard that the La La Land star was on the director’s radar in August. As for Comer, an MCU role would be the next logical step following her breakout turn in TV’s Killing Eve and first dip into the blockbuster world as Rey’s mother in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As for the other claims that the leak makes, Agger is one of the more popular suggestions for who Bale could be portraying – even the character’s own creator Jason Aaron subscribes to that theory. Meanwhile, Vin Diesel recently let slip that some of the Guardians of the Galaxy will show up in T: LAT. So, Groot and Rocket dropping by would make a lot of sense. None of this info is far-fetched, then, but we’d still better wait for further reports before putting too much stock in it.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in cinemas in November 2021.