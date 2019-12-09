Ryan Reynolds Says Free Guy Is His Favorite Movie He’s Ever Made, Not Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds has never kept his love for Deadpool a secret. In fact, he’s one of the primary reasons why the extremely popular franchise was able to get off the ground in the first place. Wade Wilson will always hold a special place in his heart, then, but apparently neither one of the two installments is his favorite movie in his extensive filmography. That distinction belongs to Free Guy.

In his own words:

“Free Guy is my favorite movie I’ve ever made, and that means a lot to me because I made Deadpool.”

This is quite high praise for the upcoming action comedy, which stars Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who finds out that he’s actually an NPC in an open world video game entitled Free City. After coming to grips with this stunning reality, he decides to finally take charge of his life and does whatever it takes to stop the game’s developers from shutting it down.

The actor is so excited about the project, in fact, that he’s also onboard as a producer. And if the film’s anywhere near as successful as Reynolds seems to think it’ll be, he could have another big budget franchise on his hands. Then again, he’s also no stranger to big-time commercial flops and hopefully, this feature will be closer to Deadpool than it is to R.I.P.D. or Green Lantern.

Despite Free Guy taking over as his favorite film, the 43-year-old is still deeply invested in the future of the Merc with a Mouth. The titular superhero is set to make his debut in the MCU some time in the near future, followed shortly after by the third installment in the iconic franchise. In the meantime, everyone should be excited for Free Guy to hit theaters on July 3rd, 2020.