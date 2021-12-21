Though he’s had minor TV roles stretching back to the early ’90s, movie star Ryan Reynolds — now definitely a Hollywood A-lister — arguably first came into the cultural consciousness in a big way with his starring role on the ABC sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place from the late ’90s to early 2000s.

However, it turns out that when the actor now goes to pizza shops in real life, it’s common for people to mistake him for other actors, despite starring in blockbuster hits like Deadpool and Red Notice.

The self-deprecating Reynolds recently relayed his experiences in a Dec. 20 episode of the Dear Hank and John podcast (via E Online), in which the Free Guy actor admitted he sometimes gets confused with Ben Affleck at one of his favorite New York haunts.

“There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years,” he said. “They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed.”

Reynolds went on to explain similar instances of mistaken identity occurs with another actor: Ryan Gosling. When a fan asked what was the difference between the two Canadian actors, he said, “Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive].”

Musing about how Gosling was undoubtedly the right Ryan for The Notebook, Reynolds said he “didn’t do anything as notable as the Mickey Mouse Club,” but added that he did star in “a sort of bad soap opera for teens called Fifteen for Nickelodeon.”

“I remember they paid you $250 a week and I thought I was the richest man on earth,” Reynolds recalled.