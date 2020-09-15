Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Hugh Jackman’s Coffee Ad

One day, we’ll wake up to a world in which the Reynolds-folk and Jack-men can coexist with one another. But that’s not today. In fact, I don’t even think that day is close.

Below you’ll find troll #1249 in the unceasing conflict between Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool fame and Hugh Jackman of Wolverine fame. In this episode, Reynolds has thrown shade at Jackman’s hairline in a new “advert” for the latter’s Laughing Man Coffee brand, which you can see for yourself below:

You sleep with the wig on? https://t.co/b8t5D8vMk1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 15, 2020

There’s only one way that this so-called feud is going to end, and that’s in Reynolds and Jackman finally admitting their throbbing feelings for each other and absconding to their yacht in Thailand, where they’ll live out the rest of their days in true love’s bliss. I mean, no two men divert this much time and energy towards teasing banter without a deep well of repressed lust burning away inside them. It’s a will-they-won’t-they as old as, er, I want to say The Proposal?

Speaking of which, what I’m looking forward to more than their public disclosure of mutual affection and the ensuing scandal is Hollywood’s adaptation of their story. Hear me out on this pitch. Two film stars, married heterosexual men with kids, are forced to choose between a life of stability they can no longer live, and a new love that could destroy their careers. I smell box office gold.

Anyways, those millions will have to wait until the feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is finally over. Until then, you can expect trolls, adverts, troll adverts, trade wars, and everything in between. You know a war is serious when it’s being commemorated by artwork. Yep, I’m sure William Turner would’ve been delighted with the comparison.