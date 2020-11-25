Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie Is Now Playing In Theaters

Ryan Reynolds‘ latest movie is in theaters from today. The so-called world’s first family, the Croods, were introduced to audiences way back in 2013 and now the caveman clan is finally returning for a sequel. The Croods: A New Age has been the victim of various production and release delays over the years, but it’s available to view in cinemas from today, November 25th.

A New Age features all of the main cast returning. Nicolas Cage is patriarch Grug, with Emma Stone as Eep and Catherine Keener as Ugga. And yes, Reynolds is back as Eep’s boyfriend, Guy, as well. This time around, the Croods will discover a more highly evolved family – the suitably named Bettermans. Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran voice the newcomers, who invite the Croods to stay in their tropical paradise home. Though that’s a decision they may come to regret.

Universal and DreamWorks made waves back in April when they opted to release Trolls World Tour on VOD, a hugely successful move that encouraged many other studios to follow suit. This time, though, they’ve decided to stick with the traditional route, as The Croods 2 is a theatrical exclusive. However, it’ll arrive on digital sooner than normal. If you don’t want to take the risk or can’t catch it on the big screen where you are, the film is due to land on premium VOD in just one month’s time, on Christmas Day.

Initial reactions to the sequel have been very positive so far and while it’s too early for a Critical Consensus just yet, The Croods 2 currently sits at a respectable 73% on Rotten Tomatoes off the back of 40 reviews. The first film stands at 72% on the site, so there’s a good chance that the follow-up’s score will stay roughly level with what it is now.

For Ryan Reynolds fans in particular, The Croods: A New Age should act as a welcome treat while we wait for his next live-action offering, Free Guy, to hit screens, after it was pulled from its December release by 20th Century Studios.