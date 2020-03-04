Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman For Logan’s Third Anniversary

Yesterday marked the third anniversary of Logan’s cinematic release. The film, which saw Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart reprise their iconic X-Men roles for the final time, was a major critical and commercial success. Taking its cues from classic westerns and character dramas, as opposed to the bland CGI-corporatism typical of the superhero genre, Logan stood out from the crowd. How then to pay tribute to this worthy highlight of modern filmmaking? Well, the Merc with a Mouth has the answer.

One of the more unexpected legacies Logan left has been the ongoing (and highly entertaining) feud between Jackman and his X-Men universe co-star Ryan Reynolds. You can trace the root of it to Deadpool 2, which gleefully ripped Jean Valjean’s emotional farewell from the franchise. Naturally, Reynolds has posted one of those Deadpool 2 jokes to his Instagram page as a mark of respect for this year’s anniversary, and you can check it out below:

Logan Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The brilliant thing about those Logan jokes, aside from being very funny, was how much love there was for the material they were sending up. Usually when something emotionally powerful gets mocked, the gag cheapens the impact. Reynolds managed to get it just right, though. Deadpool 2 may have been a little uneven, but the laughs were more than enough to recompense the pitfalls. It’s going to be harder to pull off in Deadpool 3, though.

Anyways, leave a comment if you have anything to add (I don’t). Who knows where the Jackman-Deadpool-Reynolds-Logan–X-Men–Wolverine-Feud-War-Big Deal-Thing will turn next? Or how next year’s anniversary will be immortalized. Or whether the pair have anymore adverts up their sleeves. I’m on tenterhooks just thinking about it.