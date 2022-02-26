Ryan Reynolds pledges to match donations for Ukrainian refugees

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a flood of refugees to neighboring countries and now star Ryan Reynolds is stepping up to help double donations to those who fled the battlefields.

Today the Free Guy actor tweeted that he and wife Blake Lively were willing to match donations made to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which has helped people find a new home or go back once strife has settled in their original one since 1950.

While some who responded to the actor’s call for action were critical of U.N. bureaucracy, others commended him for his efforts and made reference to the Free Guy film in which his character becomes a good guy. Canadian journalist Amanda Jetté Knox even went so far as to say Reynolds and Lively were lights in a currently dark time on the planet.

I know you don’t do it for the kudos, but thank you for continuing to show up for those in need, Ryan and Blake. You’re lights in an often dark world. — Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) February 26, 2022

If you don’t have a U.S. address and are looking to donate to efforts to help those looking to get away from the violence of this conflict, donations can be given at the UNHCR’s website, the International Rescue Committee’s and many others