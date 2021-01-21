Ryan Reynolds’ MCU Deal Is Reportedly For At Least 10 Projects

Now that Deadpool 3 has been confirmed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment, it would appear that Ryan Reynolds has finally put pen to paper and signed a contract to board the world’s biggest franchise.

Of course, he was taking meetings with Kevin Feige well over a year ago, but ever since then, all of the chatter surrounding the project had remained strictly in the realm of rumor and speculation. Now, however, we know that the actor has definitely committed to the MCU.

With the Merc with a Mouth’s first solo outing at his new home finally moving forward, the focus will soon shift towards where he’s going to make his grand debut. After all, Deadpool 3 isn’t set to shoot until next year at the earliest, and it seems unlikely that Marvel would leave the character to gather dust when there are equal amounts of mystery and buzz surrounding his impending introduction.

Deadpool 3 Loses His Mind Over Joining The MCU In Bloody Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Most studios tend to sign their stars to three-picture deals, too, but that’s never been the case with Marvel. Robert Downey Jr. may have signed on for four and then renegotiated several times over, but Chris Evans initially agreed to six when he accepted the role of Captain America at the third time of asking, while Sebastian Stan and Samuel L. Jackson both put themselves down for nine outings.

It seems that Ryan Reynolds has them all beat, though, as according to our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced, and that a Justice League Dark series is coming to HBO Max – the actor has signed on for at least 10 projects. That doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing 10 more Deadpool movies, but it does mean that the Canadian star will become a very frequent face in the MCU, popping up in his own films, acting as support in other heroes’ outings and possibly even dropping by a few TV shows, too.