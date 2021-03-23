Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie Gets Delayed Again, Now Coming In August

Disney just reshuffled its 2021 release schedule today, resulting in various highly anticipated movies on the studio’s slate being pushed back yet again. Marvel’s Black Widow is the one getting the most attention, as that’s been relocated from May to July, but it’s worth pointing out that Ryan Reynolds‘ next film has been held back by an even longer stretch. Sci-fi action/comedy Free Guy was set to drop in theaters this May 21st but instead it’s coming on August 13th.

Free Guy has taken its sweet time in getting here. It was originally developed by Fox before the big Disney merger, with Mouse House execs thankfully liking it enough to move forward with it. Originally, it was supposed to land in summer 2020 before it was pushed to the Christmas season following the pandemic. We all knew that wouldn’t happen, though, and sure enough, it was delayed until spring. Hopefully this shift into late summer will be the last date change.

From Stranger Things director Shawn Levy, Free Guy is almost like The Matrix crossed with The LEGO Movie. Reynolds plays Guy, an NPC in an open world video game titled Free City who becomes self-aware – thanks to a new program created by programmers Jodie Comer and Joe Keery – and sets out to make himself the hero of the game before the developers can shut it down. Taika Waititi also features, while late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is set to have a cameo.

New Images Revealed From Ryan Reynolds' Delayed Free Guy 1 of 3

Reynolds has said that he had as much creative control and input on this one as he did the Deadpool films, which should excite his fans. The trailers have promised an entertaining high-concept comedy, so it’s frustrating that Free Guy has become one of those projects stuck in limbo thanks to COVID-19. At present, it’s not headed for a simultaneous Disney Plus release, as Black Widow and Cruella are, which might be because it’s a 20th Century Studios product.

Free Guy will finally be free to enter theaters on August 13th. Remember, Ryan Reynolds has got Red Notice and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard coming out this year, too.