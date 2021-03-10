Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants To Appear In 1 MCU Project Per Year

If you think Henry Cavill only making three appearances as Superman in the ten years since he first signed a contract with Warner Bros. is bad, then spare a thought for Ryan Reynolds. The actor first became attached to play Deadpool in 2004, but didn’t debut until five years later, and even then he knew that X-Men Origins: Wolverine wasn’t going to do the Merc with a Mouth justice.

It would be another seven years after that until his first solo movie arrived, and having been cinema’s Wade Wilson for seventeen years, Reynolds has racked up just a trio of outings under the costume. Naturally, though, that’s set to increase exponentially now that he’s officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if Deadpool 3 is crawling through development much slower than the fans would like.

There’s been all sort of talk regarding behind the scenes discontent between Disney, Marvel Studios and Reynolds himself, but you can bet that the boardroom wants to get the Merc back out there sooner rather than later to start capitalizing on the foul-mouthed assassin’s massive popularity. With that in mind, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that seeing Wade Wilson could become an annual event.

According to our intel, once Deadpool 3 has been unleashed, Reynolds wants to appear in at least one MCU project every year. While seeing the same characters so regularly could end up reducing their appeal and effectiveness in certain circumstances, Marvel have at least 25 movies and TV shows arriving before the end of 2023, so there’s definitely plenty of variety when it comes to the franchise’s upcoming schedule.