Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants To Bring X-Force Into The MCU

The much-heralded arrival of X-Force in Deadpool 2 may have been entirely played for laughs, but Fox nonetheless had big plans in store for the mutant superhero team before he studio was taken over by Disney. They were set to get their own spinoff that would have positioned Josh Brolin’s Cable as the star, moving the Merc with a Mouth back into a supporting role.

Kick-Ass 2‘s Jeff Wadlow was initially set to handle X-Force, but by the time it was canceled by the Mouse House The Cabin in the Woods‘ Drew Goddard was attached to write and direct, marking the second time the filmmaker had watched one of his comic book spinoffs bite the dust after previously being lined up to helm Sony’s Sinister Six.

Mutants are definitely on the way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige admitting that discussions regarding the X-Men are happening behind the scenes, and after it was revealed WandaVision‘s Quicksilver was a ruse, Deadpool could be the first to make the jump into official canon.

Awesome Deadpool 2 Trailer Pics Feature Terry Crews, Professor X's Wheelchair And The X-Force

Insider Daniel Richtman reports that Ryan Reynolds wants to introduce X-Force into the MCU via his Deadpool franchise, which is one of the more likely plot developments we could see happening. The team have a long and illustrious comic book history together, and with more comic book content on the horizon than ever before, it could also realistically lead to solo movies, spinoffs or even Disney Plus shows.

For now, though, there’s so much speculation swirling around Deadpool 3 that we can’t take anything as a fact just yet, but we also can’t rule it out. Either way, with Wade Wilson and the X-Men both incoming, X-Force is hardly a far-fetched idea for the MCU’s future.