Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Interact With Fox’s X-Men In MCU

Technically, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool never interacted with any of Fox’s canonical X-Men, nor was he ever part of the team. The Merc with a Mouth’s second solo adventure skirted around these issues by having him awarded trainee status by Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead before he decided to form a group of his own, while Charles Xavier and the gang made a hilarious cameo after Wade Wilson questioned why such a huge mansion was always empty.

The abandoned X-Force spinoff would have no doubt brought the two fractured timelines closer together, but the project was dropped when Disney swooped in to purchase Fox, with Deadpool 3 now set to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment. Development has been agonizingly slow, though, with the script still being hammered out and no talent attached to the movie at all besides scribes the Molyneux sisters, producer Kevin Feige and leading man Reynolds.

Which direction the story will head in remains to be seen, then, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would return as Batman in The Flash – say that Reynolds want to have the Merc with a Mouth interact with some of Fox’s X-Men roster in the MCU, via the multiverse, either in the upcoming threequel or another future Deadpool pic. Of course, more than a few of the former team members have expressed an interest in returning to the fold already, but at this point, it’s impossible to say who might show up for a cameo.

There’s no word if Deadpool will even find himself encountering the MCU’s multiverse, either, though anyone to have played a significant role in any Marvel adaptation has already been linked with a cameo somewhere in Phase Four, so it’s impossible to rule anything out for sure given how little we know in terms of specifics at this stage.