Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Have Total Freedom In The MCU

The construction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is very much a collaborative effort, but at the end of the day there’s only one person who calls the shots. As the architect of the most successful movie franchise in history, Kevin Feige has more than earned the right to have the final say on all of the studio’s projects, and there haven’t been any reports of creative dissatisfaction in a long time.

With Deadpool 3 now in active development though, Ryan Reynolds will have to get used to the fact that he’s no longer the main driving force behind the Merc with a Mouth’s big screen adventures. Having spent over a decade trying to get Deadpool made in the first place, Reynolds ended up steering the ship at Fox as leading man, producer and co-writer.

There’s already been reports of behind the scenes clashes over the proposed rating and tone of the Merc with a Mouth’s latest outing, and while creator Rob Liefeld thinks the actor should be handed full creative control, the chances of that happening are very slim. That doesn’t mean that Reynolds won’t be heavily involved in shaping Deadpool’s arc though, and we’ve now heard that he’s pushing for the character to get total freedom to show up as and where he pleases in the MCU.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Netflix is developing an Extraction sequel and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which were correct – with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to crack the multiverse wide open, Reynolds wants to use the idea of branching realities and timelines to adapt some of the crazier Deadpool stories from the comic books.

While this wouldn’t happen as part of the main MCU timeline, the current idea is for Deadpool to cross over into alternate universes and use his self-awareness to point out the ridiculousness of the events he finds himself caught up in. While it isn’t guaranteed to happen just yet, having this total freedom to traverse the multiverse is something Reynolds is pushing for, and if Marvel are going to embrace the concept as fully as DC look to be doing, then they might as well go all-in and let their most irreverent superhero indulge in some truly insane shenanigans.