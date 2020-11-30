Ryan Reynolds Will Reportedly Have Full Control Over Deadpool In The MCU

Since Disney purchased Marvel in 2009 and assumed command of the comic book company’s movie division, Kevin Feige has been handed the sort of autonomy that most producers in Hollywood could only dream of. Of the 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released since the Mouse House took over, as well as the eight scheduled to arrive by the summer of 2022, Feige is credited as the sole producer on all but four of them.

Of course, three of them Spider-Man co-productions where Sony’s Amy Pascal plays a major role in shaping the direction of the final product, while the other was Ant-Man and the Wasp, when Vice President of Production and Development Stephen Broussard became the first and so far only other person to be credited as a producer on a Marvel Studios project. The point is, everyone knows who calls the shots when it comes to the world’s biggest and most popular franchise.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming Feige has handed over a previously unheard of level of creative control to Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3, which is said to include input and approval over the script, a producing credit, the ability to veto or overrule the character’s proposed involvement in other MCU movies, top billing in any eventual team-ups or crossovers in which Wade Wilson plays a major role and a substantial payday for good measure.

“Ryan Reynolds has won and got everything he wanted from Feige and Marvel an R rating, creative freedom, big paycheck and more. Full creative control over Deadpool 3 and future appearances in the MCU.”

While none of this can be confirmed as of yet, it could be an indication that Deadpool 3 is being set up at 20th Century Studios instead of the Marvel flagship, and Feige is planning on taking a more hands-off role than usual. The fan favorite is a tricky proposition to debut in the PG-13 MCU, so establishing him outside of the main continuity while still leaving the door open for cameo appearances could work out better for all parties in the long run.