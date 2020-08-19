Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Frustrated With Marvel, Wants Them To Move Faster On Deadpool 3

The case of Deadpool 3 is a very curious one, because if any other studio had a franchise that had earned over $1.5 billion at the box office and spawned two of the three highest-grossing R-rated movies in history at their disposal, they’d be bending over backwards to get another one out of the gate as soon as possible.

Besides confirmation from Ryan Reynolds that the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut was officially in active development, there’s been no more concrete news since, with any updates surrounding Deadpool 3 confined to the realm of rumor and speculation. The 6 Underground star has plenty of projects in the pipeline to keep him occupied in the meantime, of course, but the more he keeps adding to his plate, the less likely it becomes that we’ll be seeing Deadpool get another solo film in the MCU at any point in the near future.

As the star, producer, co-writer, main creative driving force and person that steered the franchise out of a decade in development hell, Reynolds won’t be used to facing so much pushback when it comes to crafting Deadpool 3, with Kevin Feige now firmly calling the shots and the 43 year-old more an employee of Marvel Studios rather than the genuine collaborator he was at Fox.

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Costume Test For Unused Deadpool 2 Suit 1 of 2

Things are moving so slowly, in fact, that we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Reynolds had boarded the Fast and Furious franchise months before his role in Hobbs & Shaw was confirmed – that he’s even threatening to jump ship and head over to the DCEU if the development process doesn’t start picking up some serious steam very soon.

According to our intel, Reynolds is getting frustrated at how long Deadpool 3 is taking to come together, and with his close friend Dwayne Johnson reportedly keen on re-teaming for a comic book blockbuster at Warner Bros., if there’s still no sign of an official green light or a release date in the near future, he could very well end up taking his services elsewhere. At least, for a little while, until Marvel figure out their approach and are ready to make the film.