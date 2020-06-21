Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Pushing For Deadpool To Be A Major Player In The MCU

Everybody knows that when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige’s word is the only one that matters. Countless big name franchises have suffered over the years from studio interference, troublesome directors and stars that get a little too big for their boots, and one of the reasons the MCU has been so successful is that there’s only one person calling the shots.

Edward Norton forced himself into the creative side of things during The Incredible Hulk and it didn’t work out too well for him in the end, while Paul Rudd is the only actor to be involved in the writing process on any of the studio’s movies. Even A-listers that own their own companies like Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper don’t try and seek a producing credit because everybody answers to Feige in the end.

One upcoming title where that might end up causing an issue though is Deadpool 3, given how instrumental Ryan Reynolds has always been in the Merc with a Mouth’s solo adventures. Not only did he spend a decade trying to get the first movie made and play the lead part, but he was also the creative driving force behind the series in his dual role as producer and co-writer.

There’s already been plenty of rumors about behind-the-scenes friction between Reynolds and his new corporate overlords surrounding Deadpool’s future, and we’ve now head that Hugh Jackman’s arch-nemesis is pushing for Wade Wilson to become a major player in the MCU that crosses over with the rest of the franchise’s marquee names, and is treated on the same level as the rest of their biggest heroes.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and that Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – Reynolds is said to be concerned that if Deadpool 3 ends up being R-rated, then the studio will confine him to his own corner of the MCU in an effort to keep the character’s more adult-orientated antics separate from the rest of the family-friendly roster. He obviously doesn’t want this though and is pushing for the Merc to be involved in the wider MCU and be a major player in the franchise, crossing over with the other heroes and being part of the big event arcs.

Of course, the 6 Underground star is fully aware of both the box office and crossover potential that comes with Deadpool being an important member of the MCU, and even if the threequel ends up being the MCU’s first rated installment, it would be foolish on the studio’s part not to incorporate such a universally popular character into their shared universe in a huge way. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how heavily they’ll involve Wade in the rest of the franchise.