Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants A Role In Spider-Man 3, But Marvel’s Saying No

For a character that headlined two of the three highest-grossing R-rated movies ever made that earned over $1.5 billion at the box office and recently joined the world’s biggest franchise, development on Deadpool 3 is sure moving at a crawl.

Of course, a lot of this has to do with trying to introduce a fourth wall-breaking and self-aware superhero into a shared universe that’s existed with its own set of rules for over a decade and making it work, as well as the continued back-and-forth over whether or not the threequel will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first venture into R-rated territory.

Based on their extensive comic book history, fans have been desperate to see Deadpool and Spider-Man team up in the MCU, especially following the news that stars Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland have become fast friends off-screen. We previously heard that Marvel’s long game was to fully establish the Merc with a Mouth as one of Spidey’s main allies in the fifth and sixth solo outings for Peter Parker, but we’ve now heard that Reynolds wants it to happen much sooner than that.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us a She-Hulk show is headed to Disney Plus and Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series, both of which were correct – Reynolds is pushing for Deadpool to appear in Spider-Man 3 while the buzz for both characters is at its highest. He’s apparently hoping to have a cameo so that the two heroes can meet, but the studio are reluctant to make it happen.

Marvel have reportedly told the 6 Underground star that there’s no room for Deadpool in the movie, given how jam-packed it’s set to be, and that they already have big plans for the Merc and don’t want to force him into Spider-Man 3‘s story. At the moment, they seem to be holding firm on that and though he was the creative driving force behind the Deadpool franchise at Fox, Reynolds is going to have to get used to someone else calling the shots for a change it seems. But the longer the speculation carries on, the more it’ll start to seem that Marvel are dragging their feet when it comes to bringing the foul-mouthed mercenary into the MCU.