Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Work With Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Only one man has the final say in regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Kevin Feige has certainly earned that right after taking the unproven Marvel Studios, which had never even produced one of their own movies before and turning the MCU into the cinematic juggernaut that it is today. And while the franchise definitely fosters a collaborative environment, we’ve heard on a few occasions now that Ryan Reynolds is hoping to secure a healthy amount of creative control over Deadpool.

Indeed, with the Merc with a Mouth inbound and sure to be a big talking point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems the Hollywood star wants to have a good deal of input on which direction he’s taken in and what the studio does with the character. Which is certainly fair enough.

One thing that’s been reported a few times now is that Reynolds hopes to have his Wade Wilson cross paths with many of the MCU’s most notable heroes. But apparently there’s one person who he’s not too keen on working with, as insider Daniel Richtman claims that the actor isn’t particularly enthused about the prospect of sharing the screen with Scarlett Johansson.

Over on his Patreon page, the tipster says that Reynolds doesn’t want to find himself in the same MCU project as the Black Widow star because they were once married, with the implication being that perhaps there are still some hard feelings or a bit of awkwardness between the two and it could become an uncomfortable situation should they have to make a movie together.

Richtman doesn’t say much more than that, though, and of course, plenty of former couples have found themselves working together on projects after they’ve split. Not to mention that both actors have already moved on and now have new partners. So really, it shouldn’t be a big deal.

But then again, we don’t know what went on between the two and given that Johansson’s Black Widow is dead in the main MCU timeline anyways, Ryan Reynolds probably doesn’t need to worry too much about crossing paths with her – even if there have been rumors about the actress returning to the role somehow down the road.