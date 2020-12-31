Ryan Reynolds And Sandra Bullock Reportedly Looking For New Project To Make Together

When Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock co-starred together in hit rom-com The Proposal back in 2009, the two talents were on very different career paths. At the time, Bullock had been firmly established as an A-lister and box office draw for well over a decade, while Reynolds was still clawing his way up the Hollywood ladder, with the biggest success of his career by some distance coming just a month previously in the dismal X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which he only took tenth billing in the credits.

The Proposal was as predictable and frothy as the genre gets, but it made over $317 million, with the two leads generating no shortage of chemistry. Fast forward eleven years and the duo came agonizingly close to reuniting for romantic action comedy The Lost City of D, only for Reynolds to pass on the project, with Channing Tatum now in final talks to star.

Of course, these days, Bullock is very selective with her work, making just six live-action film appearances in the decade since she won an Academy Award for Best Actress, while the Deadpool star is one of the most prolific actors in the business with at least a dozen movies in various stages of development, not to mention an extensive portfolio of business ventures on the side.

And now, insider Daniel Richtman claims that even though Ryan Reynolds couldn’t commit to The Lost City of D, he’s still keen for a reunion with the actress on a big action blockbuster, with Netflix being touted as a possible home. That makes complete sense given the star’s established working relationship with the streaming service, not to mention the success that Bullock enjoyed with Bird Box, which is the company’s second most-watched original movie ever behind only Extraction. But as of right now, it remains to be seen if they’ll find the time to work together once again.