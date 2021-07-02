Ryan Reynolds Shares Fan Reactions To Advance Screenings Of Free Guy

Some lucky fans have had the opportunity to see Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming comedy film Free Guy early and the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

Sharing to his social media, Reynolds reposted some of what these select early screening attendees had to see with many suggesting that audiences go out and see it for themselves.

The film was initially set for release in July of 2020, however, as with most movies during the COVID era, Free Guy’s release date was pushed back to August 13, 2021.

Starring Ryan Reynolds as its main character, Free Guy follows a character in a video game where he isn’t the main character, instead a simple guy. When he finds this out for himself as you’d expect it results in some hilarious situations. As he begins to uncover the truth, his awakening affects other characters within the game.

With a premise set in a digital world, mastering the aesthetic can be an area that makes or breaks the film, but from the recent feedback the film has received an area receiving the most praise has been in the visual effects department and if the trailer is anything to gauge from you can see why.

Unfortunately, most people will need to wait until August 13 to finally check the Free Guy out for themselves. There have been now digital rental plans shared for the film so it looks like fans will need to venture out to their local theatre to experience it when it finally does drop later this year.