Ryan Reynolds Takes On Viral TikTok Trend Before Will Ferrel Bombs The Video

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are two big names in the entertainment industry and their fans and followers agree that they’re among the greats. Not only are they hilarious, but they’re also dedicated to their craft — taking their roles seriously while still finding the joy in acting.

From films like Stepbrothers, a Ferrell classic to Deadpool, the hero that only Reynolds could have brought to life, the two have made their mark with sarcasm, wit, and humor. It looks like those traits are going to be equally as important for the next role that they’re taking on — this time, together!

Reynolds and Ferrell are starring in Spirited, a Christmas-themed musical coming to Apple TV this holiday season. The film will see Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Reynolds as Ebeneezer Scrooge. The movie also stars Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani, and with a cast like that; it’s sure to be an instant fan favorite.

Reynolds took to social media today to share a Grace Kelly Tik Tok trend and it ended up featuring a special guest!

Late to the Grace Kelly Tik Tok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical. 🎵 ➡️ @mikasounds pic.twitter.com/QdpfMv7QJw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 14, 2021

You can hear Ferrell before you see him and Reynolds stop singing in a hilarious frustration before joining Ferrell to belt out the rest of the challenge together.

If this short clip is anything like the film, fans know they’re in for laughs and a healthy dose of banter when these two share scenes in Spirited on Apple TV! The modern telling of A Christmas Carol will undoubtedly be changed forever with this cast and crew, and in a great way.

No release date has been set yet, but when we find out, we’ll let you know.