Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool: The Musical On Social Media

One of the great things about Deadpool is that as a self-aware character who’s fully aware they’re a superhero being used by a major studio as the star of blockbuster movies, he can get away with saying and doing pretty much whatever he wants and it’s perfectly in keeping with his personality.

It was a stroke of marketing genius to have Ryan Reynolds make his first official Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance as the Merc with a Mouth in a trailer breakdown for his own starring vehicle that hails from a Disney subsidiary, knowing fine well Deadpool’s debut would generate plenty of conversation online and drum up even more buzz for Free Guy.

It’ll be fascinating and no doubt hilarious to discover where he turns up next, especially with the multiverse in play. However, Reynolds recently took to social media and shared a fan-made poster for Deadpool: The Musical, which is something audiences would definitely love to see happen.

It sounds ridiculous, and it is, but it’s also not the strangest thing we’ve ever heard. After all, Reynolds is currently shooting AppleTV+’s festive musical Spirited opposite Will Ferrell, which updates Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for the modern age. Fans would also go into meltdown were Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in either an MCU installment or Deadpool 3, and what better way to entice him back into the fold than with the genre he’s held close to his heart for his entire professional life?

Deadpool: The Musical starring the two online arch-enemies singing and dancing their way into our hearts has the potential to make a ton of money, even if it’s incredibly unlikely Disney and Marvel would take that plunge.