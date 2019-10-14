Thanks to Disney’s historic acquisition of 20th Century Fox and all of their lucrative IP, the live-action rights to Deadpool are now property of Walt Disney and, by effect, Marvel Studios.

Exactly how the Merc with a Mouth will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe still remains unclear, but from everything we’ve been told, it seems the Powers That Be want to keep on with the Deadpool series as is, before they start plotting some crossovers and team-ups for Ryan Reynolds’ anti-hero down the line.

And though it may be a while before we learn of exactly what they have planned for Wade Wilson, Reynolds has taken to social media this week to tease that he recently had a meeting with the folks at Marvel Studios. His caption (see below) might’ve been cheeky and laugh-out-loud funny – as is par for the course for the actor – but it’s clear that something’s brewing regarding Deadpool and his imminent introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds Teases Meeting With Marvel Studios 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sure, this post from Reynolds may not give anything away about what the two parties are working on, but if the actor is meeting with Marvel you have to imagine that plans for Phase 5 are currently being put together and with any luck, we may get some sort of official announcement soon.

For what it’s worth, Kevin Feige and co. have said several times already that they’re open to bringing us more R-rated outings for the Merc with a Mouth. And while it could be a long wait before Deadpool 3 goes into production, just knowing that Ryan Reynolds and Marvel are cooking something up is hugely exciting and hopefully they’ll reveal what they’re working on sooner rather than later. As always, watch this space for more.