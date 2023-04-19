Ryan Reynolds teases the X-Force ahead of ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds may have let something slip he shouldn’t have ahead of Deadpool 3. The actor, who is a master of social media marketing, may have hinted at the return of X-Force which first debuted in Deadpool 2, though not to great success. Could they have a chance to redeem themselves in the next installment?

The actor posted a tweet earlier today with the initial caption “X-Force will live forever” as reported in Deadline. The tweet was later edited to simply read “X will live forever.” We cannot be sure if this was a mistake on the actor’s part that he quickly has to correct, or whether he intentionally did this to set tongues wagging, knowing Reynolds, the latter is not out of the question.

X will live forever! pic.twitter.com/hPSVilqAQe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 18, 2023

The X-Force was created in Deadpool 2 in order to ambush a moving prison-transfer convoy in order to free the young mutant, Russell. He holds auditions for the superheroes and brings together a group known as X-Force made up of Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Vanisher (the hilarious Brad Pitt cameo), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgard), and the adorably normal Peter (Rob Delaney).

Unfortunately, thanks to some high winds, all but two of the members die with Deadpool and the lucky Domino managing to go ahead with the mission. We do know though that Deadpool traveled back in time to save Peter from his rather gruesome fate and tell him to go home – that was probably for the best.

However, with all the time traveling hijinks that have been going on in the film as well as the fact that this next film is now set within the MCU, we may see the return of the X-Force, which Reynolds may have just spoiled for us.