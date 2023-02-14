Deadpool 3 is currently taking shape at Marvel Studios, with fans supremely hyped to see Wolverine lock claws with Deadpool’s blades as we finally get the Jackman v Reynolds grudge match we’ve been craving for years. How Marvel will squeeze Jackman’s Logan into the MCU remains to be seen, though the smart money says that multiversal shenanigans must be on the cards.

But now Reynolds has unveiled a very promising new member of the cast: The Crown‘s Princess Diana: Emma Corrin.

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

Prior to The Crown, Corrin was something of an unknown, though they previously appeared in DC’s little-seen Pennyworth as Esme Winikus. But it was their portrayal of a young Diana Spencer in season four of Netflix’s monster Royal hit that really turned heads, with their performance going on to scoop her Best Actress awards from the Golden Globes, the Critic’s Choice Awards, and an Emmy nomination.

Since then, they have taken to the stage in London’s West End, though also found time to appear in last year’s My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover and is preparing to film Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. But it’s safe to say that by stepping into the bloody shenanigans of Deadpool 3. they’re attempting to nip in the bud any chances of them being typecast as emotionally vulnerable young British characters.

No word yet on which character they’re playing, but we hope a full casting confirmation from Marvel Studios arrives soon.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on Nov 8, 2024.