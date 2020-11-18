Zoe Saldana And Jennifer Garner Join Ryan Reynolds In New Netflix Movie

He’s only just finished shooting action movie Red Notice, but Ryan Reynolds has already got another pic cooking with Netflix. The Deadpool star is reuniting with Shawn Levy, director of upcoming Reynolds vehicle Free Guy, for sci-fi action/adventure The Adam Project, and Deadline reports today that he’ll be joined on the film by Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but the basic logline has been revealed and we know that Reynolds will star as a man who travels back in time when he needs help from his 13-year-old self. Netflix snapped up The Adam Project following Paramount deciding to pass on it as they’re figuring out their release schedule admist the pandemic. And given Reynolds and Stranger Things producer Levy’s past association with the streamer, Deadline notes that Netflix is the perfect home for it.

The Adam Project will be the first film for the Deadpool star’s newest brainchild, The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of color a chance to work and learn the craft on his productions. Reynolds is also producing the movie through his Maximum Effort banner, while Levy will co-produce through 21 Laps Entertainment. Jonathan Tropper (This is Where I Leave You) provides the script.

New Images Revealed From Ryan Reynolds' Delayed Free Guy 1 of 3

Like Reynolds and Levy, Saldana and Garner also have a pre-established relationship with Netflix, too. Garner will be next seen starring in, as well as producing, the upcoming movie Yes Day, while Saldana is set to lead and exec produce the limited series From Scratch for the streamer.

The Adam Project is just the latest project on the slate for Ryan Reynolds, of course, and joins The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Shotgun Wedding, a new Clue adaptation and several more. He’ll next be heard in animation The Croods 2: A New Age, though, coming this Thanksgiving.