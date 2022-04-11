Even though the first two installments combined to earn roughly $3 billion at the box office, it would be fair to say that the major selling point of Jurassic World Dominion is seeing the original crew reuniting to run away from dinosaurs for the first time in almost 30 years.

A lot of fans were left disappointed when Jeff Goldblum was slapped all over the marketing for Fallen Kingdom, only for his Ian Malcolm to feature solely in a pair of bookending expository scenes. However, Colin Trevorrow won’t be making that mistake, with the returning veteran set for a hefty chunk of screentime alongside Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

In the latest issue of Empire, Dern explains why the Dominion director wanted to ensure the O.G. trio getting the band back together was so important, and there’s also a brand new image to go along with it that you can check out below.

“Colin was really keen to make it matter. We discover what it would feel like if these three characters came back together, and how they would feel about each other. And it’s delicious.”

Sam Neill and Laura Dern reunite in new 'Jurassic World Dominion' image 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

The pandemic may still be affecting the theatrical industry, but big budget blockbusters are proving themselves to be increasingly immune, as Sonic the Hedgehog showcased just this past weekend. Jurassic World Dominion is poised to be one of the major motion picture events of the year in more ways than one, and it shouldn’t be too long before another full-length trailer is unleashed on an unsuspecting world.