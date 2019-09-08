Sam Neill Might Be Teasing A Potential Jurassic World 3 Role

Jurassic World 3 is set to bring the latest trilogy of dino-sized blockbusters to a close, which has led to a widespread belief that the threequel will bring back some familiar faces from the original Park films alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Chief among them is Sam Neill, who played Dr. Alan Grant in both the 1993 franchise-starter and Jurassic Park 3. But is he returning for the last installment? Well, that’s still unclear, but his reaction when asked about it may speak louder than words.

IMDb spoke with Neill at the Toronto International Film Festival and the question of his Jurassic World 3 involvement naturally came up. The interviewer pointed out that he’d just spoken to Howard who had, in his words, “clammed up” when the conversation turned to Neill possibly appearing in the movie.

So, what did Neill have to say about this? He decided to follow suit as after a pause, he joked: “I’m clamming up now.”

Watch Sam Neill 'Clam up' When Asked If He Will Be in Jurassic World 3 (Via @IMDb)https://t.co/z0S6pHovCy pic.twitter.com/E9bFZWzsKU — Jurassic Outpost (@JurassicOutpost) September 7, 2019

The Indoraptor Is Let Loose For EW's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Blowout 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’re interested in seeing Howard’s own reaction, the original clam-up, check it out in the tweet below:

I think we can all agree that both of these responses are very telling. And this comes just a month after director Colin Trevorrow teased that the conclusion of the trilogy would act as a “celebration of the entire franchise” as well as admitting that he would love to work with some of the old stars on it.

B.D. Wong was the first actor to reprise his Jurassic Park role in the World movies, appearing as Henry Wu in both the 2015 film and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Speaking of the sequel, Jeff Goldblum made a cameo as Ian Malcolm for the first time since The Lost World. It wouldn’t be too surprising, then, if Neill showed up in the next outing as Alan Grant. And if Laura Dern could drop by as Ellie Sattler, too, that’d complete the set.