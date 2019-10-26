Sam Neill Says He Can’t Wait To Reunite With Old Co-Stars For Jurassic World 3

The internet seems pretty excited for Jurassic World 3 at the moment and Sam Neill certainly looks like he’s sharing in that exhilaration. In a recent post to his Instagram page, Dr. Grant himself expressed his delight over signing on for the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The image he uploaded (seen below) shows him with co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern during the shooting of the original classic.

Neill also says he’s looking forward to working with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and there’s just something so adorable about him using the word “bestest” to describe Goldblum and Dern.

Here’s the full quote:

I might have mentioned that I think it’s going to be a Very Good Time working with these good sorts again plus the excellent @prattprattpratt and miraculous @brycedhoward on a new one that may or may not involve dinosaurs . Or lizards . Or snakes …you decide . We always had a ball on the previous, and are sure to again . They are the bestest of best company . I found those boots there the other day , the very same . Them boots was made for kicking raptors . Thought I should auction them off for charity ; might get 10 bucks or something for them . In the meantime Jeff is buffing up and I confidently expect we will see him shirtless again . Someone in Montana is training up creatures … it’s all on . Can’t wait .

So, let’s recap: that’s the original main cast from the first film, plus fan favourite Pratt, all working together for the betterment of us all. We can only assume the T-Rex will be a staple in the next installment, too, and it really doesn’t get much better than that. I mean, Alan Grant and Owen Grady sharing the same universe together? Count us in. Also, is anyone else really hoping he’ll be auctioning off those boots? They’re definitely worth more than ten bucks.

For many of us who grew up with the very first Jurassic Park film back in 1993, 2020’s going to be a spectacular year for this beloved dinosaur franchise as if there’s one thing that Jurassic World 3 definitely looks like it’ll pull off, it’s being able to bring old and new fans together for the sequel. Sadly, we don’t really know a great deal about the plot yet, but with the OG cast back and the pitch said to be something pretty special, we’re definitely counting down the days until the threequel releases on June 11th, 2021.