Sam Raimi confirms the fans were responsible for John Krasinski as Reed Richards in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

One of the biggest moments in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the cameo appearance of actor John Krasinski.

After fans begged to see him play Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie, the character finally showed up in the MCU — be it somewhere else.

Thanks to the commentary feature of Doctor Strange 2, director Sam Raimi has confirmed that the fans are the ones responsible for this casting coming to be.

“It’s so funny that Kevin cast John because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be and because it’s an alternate universe Kevin said, let’s make that dream come true.”

The director and other team members of the film including head writer Michael Waldron and co-producer Richie Palmer went further to share how much of a pleasure it was to work with Krasinski on the film, but did not reveal any secrets about a potential return.

They also shared that the technology Richards uses to appear in the scene is actually inspired by a deep cut from the comics. While it may look like a portal, the technology is based on Doctor Doom’s Time Platform and is referred to by the team as his Time Door.

Of course, after seeing Krasinski in the role — be it short-lived, fans are eager to get more of the actor as Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four film scheduled to arrive in the next few years. Sadly, so far there has been no confirmation that this will be the case.

In the meanwhile, you can buy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness digitally now or stream it on Disney Plus.