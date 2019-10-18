Sam Raimi To Direct New Horror Movie Penned By Freddy Vs. Jason Writers

Though Sam Raimi has garnered much acclaim by directing pictures such as those making up the initial Spider-Man trilogy, none of us can forget how the horror genre is where he first made a name for himself. After all, the Evil Dead flicks will forever remain cult favorites, and I know how some of you reading this would give your chainsaw-bearing arm for another entry.

That said, we have some good news for you today. Unfortunately, it’s not Evil Dead-related, but there’s been confirmation on Raimi making his triumphant return to the realm of horror. For those keeping track, this is his first such project since 2009’s Drag Me to Hell.

As of right now, not too many specifics have been given, but it’s been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that this currently untitled movie will see Raimi directing a script penned by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon. If their names sound familiar to you, they should, because they previously wrote the screenplays for Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th (2009).

When it comes to the plot itself, early word places it as being “Misery meets Cast Away,” so my own imagination is conjuring images of a guy being washed ashore, before being tortured by a volleyball voiced by Kathy Bates. But if we’re to get realistic, the volleyball will no doubt be swapped out for a depraved human being who likes dishing out pain. Either way, I think Eli Roth has already pre-ordered a ticket for opening weekend.

Getting back to Raimi, here’s what he had to say about this new endeavor:

“I am thrilled to be reunited with Columbia Pictures and re-teaming with Sanford (Panitch, Sony’s motion pictures group president) and Ange (Giannetti). I have been a fan of Shannon and Swift and we have found the perfect adventure to share with the world.”

Tell us, are you excited to see what the minds behind Evil Dead and Freddy vs. Jason are able to concoct? Share your thoughts in the usual place below!