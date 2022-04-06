Soon Sam Raimi will bring forth Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and ahead of the film’s May 6 premiere has revealed Marvel has kept him so quiet he cannot even say if friend Bruce Campbell is in the piece. When quizzed by Fandango in a recent interview whether Evil Dead II star Campbell would make any sort of appearance in Marvel’s multiverse, Raimi could only simply respond with:

“I can’t answer that question either. I’m not allowed to.”

In the article, put out to celebrate tickets for the piece going on sale, he also revealed he has not seen many of the other Marvel movies apart from Iron Man, The Avengers, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and clips of other releases. While Raimi could not give out a Campbell confirmation, he did attempt to clarify what producer Kevin Feige meant when he recently said fans of Evil Dead II would be pleased with the movie.

“I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it. I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I’m not misquoting them. Even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate — to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. Because it is spooky at times and scary at others. It’s unknown what you’ll find within the multiverse.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters in exactly one month’s time, on May 6. Fans will see if the production leans far enough into horror territory (very unlikely) to make the lights stay on at night soon enough.