Sam Raimi Producing New Dystopian Action Movie, Bill Skarsgard To Star

Next March’s Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will mark Sam Raimi’s first directorial credit since Oz the Great and Powerful nine years previously, but the filmmaker has kept himself plenty busy in the interim by producing a number of smaller-scale projects that tend to find either critical or commercial success and in many cases both.

The Evil Dead remake, Don’t Breathe, Crawl and Netflix’s Nightbooks are just a few of the titles produced by Raimi across the last decade, and he’s just attached himself to another exciting-sounding effort. As per Deadline, Raimi and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee are producing high concept dystopian actioner Boy Kills World, with Bill Skarsgard set to star.

It‘s Pennywise will play Boy, a deaf-mute with a vivid imagination. After his family is murdered, he escapes into the jungle and is trained by a shaman to suppress his childishness in favor of becoming an instrument of death. Fast-rising actress Samara Weaving and The Raid‘s badass martial artist Yayan Ruhian are also signed, which instantly makes this one worth keeping an eye on.

Moritz Mohr will make his feature directing debut on Boy Kills World, with the script hailing from Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith. The premise alone is enough to prick up the ear of genre fans, never mind the level of talent involved already at such an early stage.