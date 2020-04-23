Ever since news broke that Sam Raimi would be taking over directing duties on Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, fans were left both stunned and intrigued by what the filmmaker’s vision for the titular hero would look like.

The character will be traveling through multiple dimensions in the sequel, thus opening up numerous possibilities for the story. It could also mean Strange coming across previous incarnations of Marvel characters. In fact, we’ve already heard that Tobey Maguire might cameo in the movie as Spider-Man.

But Raimi might not be stopping there. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 – the director wants the original Mary Jane, Kirsten Dunst, to also appear in the sequel alongside Maguire. It would only be a cameo, but judging by the reaction fans had after seeing J.K. Simmons reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far from Home, it would be fantastic to have happen.

Of course, Dunst hasn’t done too many major Hollywood movies since Spider-Man 3, so seeing her back and hopefully in a small part that doesn’t involve her being a damsel in distress is ideal. And as with the entire project, there are any number of directions Raimi and the writers can go in with this.

In any case, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is already shaping up to be one of the most unique entries in the MCU. Sure, they’ll be in the shadow of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when it comes to jumping into different interpretations of various Marvel characters, but Raimi’s involvement makes it all the more exciting. After all, the first film, despite looking visually unique within the MCU, was ultimately a formulaic superhero movie, but the inclusion of the Evil Dead director could make for a truly magical and nostalgic entry in the franchise.