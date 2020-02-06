Marvel fans were left stunned yesterday when the news arrived that Sam Raimi was in talks to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not only is he one of the best horror directors around, but Raimi also gave us the beloved original Spider-Man trilogy (well, two thirds of it are beloved). Given that, and the telltale “multiverse” in the movie’s title, many are now wondering if we could actually see a crossover between his Spidey films and the MCU in Doctor Strange 2.

Reaching out to our sources to ask about this and if it could happen, we’ve been told that Raimi does indeed hope to bring Tobey Maguire back for a cameo to reprise his version of Peter Parker. Like the title suggests, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange will be traveling through the Marvel multiverse in the sequel, so there’s a possibility that he may come across Maguire’s wall-crawler. It’s not set in stone just yet, from what we understand, but Marvel is reportedly talking with Sony to get permission to feature that iteration of the webslinger. And given that these are the same sources who told us Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which are now confirmed, we’ve no reason to doubt them.

As you may know, the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse considered getting Maguire involved with the animated movie, though they ultimately decided that the crossover might be too confusing for casual fans. Sony’s Amy Pascal has also not ruled out the potential for both Maguire and Andrew Garfield to return for some future project. Clearly, then, the studio has thought about doing more with Maguire, so here’s hoping they’ll agree to Marvel’s plans. Especially as Sam Raimi, the original custodian of the character, is on board now.

Spidey lovers have been wondering what happened to Maguire’s Parker ever since his franchise ended on an open note and while Raimi was supposed to make Spider-Man 4 back in the day, he ultimately decided to move on. Now that he’s been coaxed back by Marvel Studios though, maybe we could get a little mini-Spider-Man 4 within DS2? Time will tell, but either way, exciting things are in store for us when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in May 2021.